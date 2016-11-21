Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Nov. 10, 2016 photo released by NBC, Jarobi White and Q-Tip of musical guest A Tribe Called Quest pose with host Dave Chappelle, center, on the television show, "Saturday Night Live," in New York. Chappelle will appear in three comedy specials on Netflix that will be released simultaneously in 2017. (Rosalind O'Connor/AP)
Television

LOS ANGELES — Reuters

Dave Chappelle has cut a deal with Netflix for three new comedy specials.

The projects will mark Chappelle’s first standup TV specials in 12 years, and it marks another aggressive push by Netflix in the standup comedy arena.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy -- searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s VP of original documentary and comedy. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy.”

The deal calls for Chappelle and director Stan Lathan to produce an original special for Netflix. Two other unreleased projects will come from Chappelle’s vault -- one produced out of the Austin City Limits venue, the other from a performance at the Hollywood Palladium.

The projects from the vault are set for release simultaneously next year. There’s no premiere date yet for the new special.

Chappelle is coming off a strong performance earlier this month as host of “Saturday Night Live,” which generated the show’s highest ratings in three years. He is among the most prolific and successful touring comics in country, staging some 500 shows during the past three years.

Netflix made headlines last month by setting a $40 million deal with Chris Rock for two new comedy specials.

