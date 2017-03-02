Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
From left, Dan Stevens, Emma Watson and Luke Evans arrive for the Asian premiere of the Disney movie The Beauty and The Beast in Shanghai on Feb. 27, 2017. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
From left, Dan Stevens, Emma Watson and Luke Evans arrive for the Asian premiere of the Disney movie The Beauty and The Beast in Shanghai on Feb. 27, 2017. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Disney to feature first gay scene in Beauty and the Beast Add to ...

Anna Pujol-Mazzini

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Disney will feature its first gay scene when a character is seen struggling with his sexuality in the live-action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’, according to the film’s director.

The film’s stars will be heterosexual – British actors Emma Watson and Dan Stevens play the title roles – and manservant LeFou, sidekick to the film’s macho main man Gaston, will grapple with his own sexuality.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” director Bill Condon told gay magazine Attitude in an interview published on Wednesday.

“He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. It is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie,” he told the British magazine.

Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain said it was an important step towards fair representation of LGBT people in the media.

“By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural – and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it’s still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay,” he said.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ tells the story of a prince who is transformed into a beast, and a young woman who is imprisoned in his castle, as he tries to win her love.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Angela Lansbury revisits beloved character from 'Beauty and the Beast' (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular