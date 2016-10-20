Call it the Roth Problem: Brainy writers and directors fall in love with Philip Roth’s novels – their boxes-within-boxes structure, their dense thickets of ideas, their soaring wordiness. And then they struggle to make movies from them, because, well, boxes-within-boxes structure, dense thickets of ideas and soaring wordiness aren’t exactly cinema-friendly.

Two of Roth’s early, more comic novels, Goodbye, Columbus and Portnoy’s Complaint, were turned into successful films in 1969 and 1972. Hollywood then left Roth alone in his mountain cabin to type for the next 30 years. But beginning in the late 1990s, the magnificence of his America trilogy (American Pastoral, I Married a Communist, The Human Stain) drew Hollywood out again, resulting in a string of films: The Human Stain (2003), Elegy (2008), The Humbling (2014) and Indignation (2016). Some failed; some came thisclose to succeeding.

On Friday, American Pastoral joins them. It’s based on Roth’s most towering novel, which won a Pulitzer. (How good is it? Halfway through Page 1, I was flooded with certitude that it was a masterpiece – Moby Dick, the one for which Roth had been hunting his entire writing life.) In it, Nathan Zuckerman (Roth’s frequent alter ego) goes to a 45th high-school reunion, where he hears the story of Swede Levov, a football golden god who inherits his father’s glove factory in Newark, marries a Miss New Jersey named Dawn, whisks her off to a farm, where they raise their adorable daughter, Merry, and live happily ever after – until 1967, that is, when America stops wearing gloves, Newark erupts in riots and Merry rebels against everything her parents are and do. She joins a radical group that bombs a post office. Someone dies. She disappears. And everything Swede ever stood for or wanted or was becomes meaningless.

“The people who inherited America’s good fortune after World War II, its promise of well-being and energy and possibility, felt it was a wonderful thing to enjoy that bounty,” Jennifer Connelly, who plays Dawn, told me when the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. “And then the next generation felt it was reprehensible to live that life. It’s about the establishment and dismantling of a dream.”

“It raises so many questions,” she goes on. “Was there something wrong with that life? Or is it just a natural process that the next generation doesn’t appreciate the one before? Was Swede culpable? Is there something in the cultivation of a pastoral existence, the denial of wilderness, that is untenable? The film doesn’t give us the answers, but it’s an interesting conversation to have.”

Absolutely. At the same time, it’s also the Roth Problem. These are difficult, ambitious ideas for a two-hour movie to address, especially since the novelist is allergic to providing explanations. “Some people say, because Swede leaves his religion [Judaism] and social class behind – the idea of non-assimilation – maybe that’s why Merry does what she does,” Ewan McGregor, who plays Swede and also directs the film, says in a separate interview. “I think Roth is saying, ‘She does what she does because that’s what she does.’ There’s no rhyme nor reason for any of it.”

Not surprisingly, the film had a long gestation. Lakeshore Entertainment, which also made The Human Stain, optioned it upon publication. Screenplay drafts piled up. McGregor and Connelly signed on. A director came and went. Eventually, McGregor – who always saw it as a father/daughter story and felt keenly that his own daughters soon would be leaving him, albeit for university – took the giant leap of making it his directorial debut. The script was trimmed to lower the budget, and David Strathairn and Dakota Fanning came aboard as Nathan and Merry.

“I didn’t come to it, like [braying voice], ‘Okay, I’m going to direct Philip Roth’s novel!’” McGregor says. “But I didn’t shirk from that or let it influence me.”

Before he became director, he hadn’t read the book; after, he “lived in it” from the end of 2014 until they shot in September, 2015. He had the audio book, read by Ron Silver, on endless loop in his car, “just to soak it in,” McGregor says. “Sometimes, I felt I’d got it and sometimes I didn’t. It changed day to day. Like any great writing, it challenges thought and argument, even within your own head. But I want to make cinema that’s about characters, and is complicated, and makes audiences feel. So I was nothing but happy and excited to be doing it.”

He didn’t watch other films that had been made from Roth’s books. But over the years, I’ve done stories on them. I spent two days on the Quebec set of The Human Stain, which stars Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman and Gary Sinise (as Zuckerman). I talked to Tom Rothman, Lakeshore’s founder, who admitted, “I’ve been obsessed with the book. But when I said I was going to make it into a movie, believe me, I was alone. People said I was absolutely nuts.”

The Human Stain’s director, Robert Benton, was a seasoned pro who’d made Kramer vs. Kramer and Places in the Heart, but he acknowledged the responsibility of adapting Roth. “I was afraid the book was too dense and complex,” he said. “It has a deep regard for Greek tragedy. It’s about a man who betrays his family for the right to his own individuality. It’s about the deep, unresolvable tension between individual freedom and the requirement of community.”

Just before Benton began filming, a friend wrote him this note: “A movie is not a book, it floats above the book. It’s related to it, but independent of it.” Still, the weight of expectations was palpable.

Years later, I interviewed Sarah Gadon just after she’d finished playing Olivia, a troubled university student, in Indignation, for the writer/producer James Schamus, who was also making his directorial debut. “James being a professor, he gave us reading material and things to watch, like we were taking a course,” she said. Not only did she read Roth, she also read Sylvia Plath, because Schamus believes Roth based Olivia on Plath.

“James is so detail-oriented, he even had me write like Plath,” Gadon said. “I copied out her handwriting for hours and hours. No one is going to pick up on that, but it meant something to James.” These are the kinds of rabbit-holes Roth-lovers hurl themselves into.

Fanning, who deliberately didn’t read Roth’s American Pastoral until after she finished filming, felt the literariness of her scenes without defining them as such. She shot most of them at night, while covered in movie dirt that quickly became indistinguishable from real dirt. “They’re kind of weird,” she says. “Merry’s not your average character. The things she’s saying are kind of strange. They feel kind of strange in your mouth.”

In terms of timeliness, American Pastoral worked out. Black Lives Matter protests across the United States eerily echoed the Newark riots’ imagery in the film. “The front pages of newspapers while we were shooting could have been stills from our set,” McGregor says.

Directing was as fulfilling as McGregor hoped it would be: “I’ve worked on movie sets for 23, 24 years, with this extraordinary array of directors. Felt how it works or not works. Soaked up all that information.” He relished being open to all ideas, yet having final say. “If someone asks, ‘The blue one or the red one?’ you say, ‘The blue one,’ ” he says. “You don’t really know why it’s right, but it is. And then it’s the blue one – that’s what’s nice about directing. Ha ha ha.”

But Roth’s framing device, which he uses in many novels – here, Zuckerman at the reunion – remained McGregor’s most perplexing challenge. “Structurally, it’s a tricky one; it caused us the most effort in the edit,” he admits. “But in my mind, the opening frame was always Zuckerman alone in his car, I don’t know why. And then him introducing the story in voiceover. It’s a lot for the audience to take in. But I thought it was important.”

I press: If it’s troublesome and distancing, why not scrap it? “He’s Roth,” McGregor says, grinning. “There’s something about his words. The voiceover, its written words. There’s a beauty to it. I didn’t want to make a book. But I wanted the film to feel like Roth’s writing.” The Roth Problem in a nutshell.

The only person unfazed by the Roth Problem seems to be Roth himself. A week before TIFF, McGregor heard that Roth had seen American Pastoral and liked it, which thrilled and relieved him. I didn’t tell him what Roth had said to Rosenberg when Rosenberg bought the rights to The Human Stain: “The only problem I’ll have,” Roth said flatly, “is if your cheque doesn’t clear.”

Report Typo/Error