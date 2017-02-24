Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rosamund Pike as Ruth Williams and David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama in the film A United Kingdom. (Stanislav Honzik. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)
Rosamund Pike as Ruth Williams and David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama in the film A United Kingdom. (Stanislav Honzik. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

FILM REVIEW

A United Kingdom: A beautiful view of a piece of untold history Add to ...

JOHANNA SCHNELLER

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Amma Asante
  • Written by Guy Hibbert
  • Starring David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

The storytelling is straightforward, even a bit square. But the story is fascinating – and true. In 1948 England, Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), a prince of Bechuanaland (now Botswana), marries a white office worker, Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike). Her racist family rejects her. His relatives scorn her. But the main villain here is the British government, personified by Alistair Canning (Jack Davenport), England’s representative in Southern Africa.

South Africa is busy constructing apartheid and doesn’t want a mixed-race couple ruling the country just north. Britain cares more about South Africa’s diamonds than they do its human rights. The ensuing battle tests the lovers in every possible way.

Director Amma Asante (Belle) is carving a niche for herself, making gorgeous-looking cinema from untold histories. Her best asset here is Oyelowo. The quieter and more dignified Seretse becomes, the more riveting Oyelowo is to watch. In Selma, he soared to oratorical heights, delivering Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech. Here he has to deliver another, albeit quieter doozy. Deliver, he does.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

Glenn Close returns to Broadway's 'Sunset Boulevard' (The Associated Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular