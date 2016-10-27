Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Seal hunting, a critical part of Inuit life, has been controversial for a long time. Now, a new generation of Inuit, armed with social media and their own sense of humour and justice, are challenging the anti-sealing groups and bringing their own voices into the conversation. In Angry Inuk, director Alethea Arnaquq-Baril joins her fellow Inuit activists as they challenge outdated perceptions of Inuit and present themselves to the world as a modern people in dire need of a sustainable economy.
Seal hunting, a critical part of Inuit life, has been controversial for a long time. Now, a new generation of Inuit, armed with social media and their own sense of humour and justice, are challenging the anti-sealing groups and bringing their own voices into the conversation. In Angry Inuk, director Alethea Arnaquq-Baril joins her fellow Inuit activists as they challenge outdated perceptions of Inuit and present themselves to the world as a modern people in dire need of a sustainable economy.

FILM REVIEW

Angry Inuk: Doc challenges well-funded anti-sealing campaigners Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril
  • Written by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril
  • Starring Aaju Peter, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril
  • Classification G
  • Genre documentary
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English, Inuktitut

“At some point in my childhood, I realized there are some people out there who don’t like seal hunting.” That’s from Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, an Inuk filmmaker whose important documentary Angry Inuk is a dignified response to those who oppose seal hunting but willfully ignore the fact that international bans on seal products severely inhibit the subsistence hunting vital to Arctic communities. Arnaquq-Baril narrates the film with focused, level-headed passion (and occasional wry humour): She simply wishes to confront the well-funded anti-sealing campaigners who, it is strongly suggested, raise money under false pretenses and with loud, celebrity-driven messaging. “How does a culture with an understated anger,” the filmmaker asks, “confront a group that is exactly the opposite?” It’s a good question – one that her film deftly answers as it simultaneously cuts sharply into the ethics of activism over all.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amanda Knox gets the Netflix treatment (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog