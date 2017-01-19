Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Aimee Teegarden and Krysta Rodriguez in Bakery in Brooklyn (2016). (Gravitas Ventures)
Aimee Teegarden and Krysta Rodriguez in Bakery in Brooklyn (2016). (Gravitas Ventures)

FILM REVIEW

Bakery in Brooklyn: A sickly-sweet and uninspired romantic comedy Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Gustavo Ron
  • Written by Francisco Zegers and Gustavo Ron
  • Starring Aimee Teegarden, Krysta Rodríguez and Ward Horton
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Early on in the preposterous romantic comedy Bakery in Brooklyn we hear the line, “Too much sugar is bad for you.” Holy cannoli, ain’t that the truth. Directed and co-written by Spain’s Gustavo Ron, the film is a layer cake of cutesy romance, fight-for-your-dreams earnestness and a syrupy score. A woolly, cockamamie story involves incompatible cousins – played by Aimee Teegarden and Krysta Rodríguez – battling with each other as they try to save a family boulangerie from going under. Ideas on urban gentrification are uninspired and the cliché ethnicity borders on racism: The earthy Russian is a drug dealer, the long-haired Latino is hot-blooded and the old black guy is a blind shoe-shiner of the mystic kind. Naturally, Brooklyn is the setting for the type of old-fashioned brand of fairy-tale film this stinker aspires to be, but each time the inspirational Brooklyn Bridge is shown the desire to jump off it is doubled.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Miles Teller on his body transformation for 'Bleed for This' (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular