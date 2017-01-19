Early on in the preposterous romantic comedy Bakery in Brooklyn we hear the line, “Too much sugar is bad for you.” Holy cannoli, ain’t that the truth. Directed and co-written by Spain’s Gustavo Ron, the film is a layer cake of cutesy romance, fight-for-your-dreams earnestness and a syrupy score. A woolly, cockamamie story involves incompatible cousins – played by Aimee Teegarden and Krysta Rodríguez – battling with each other as they try to save a family boulangerie from going under. Ideas on urban gentrification are uninspired and the cliché ethnicity borders on racism: The earthy Russian is a drug dealer, the long-haired Latino is hot-blooded and the old black guy is a blind shoe-shiner of the mystic kind. Naturally, Brooklyn is the setting for the type of old-fashioned brand of fairy-tale film this stinker aspires to be, but each time the inspirational Brooklyn Bridge is shown the desire to jump off it is doubled.Report Typo/Error
