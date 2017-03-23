Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Amanda Crew is miscast as Sheena DeWilde, a local-gal-done-good wrestler and reality-television star whose temper has caused a downturn in her career. (A71 Entertainment)
Amanda Crew is miscast as Sheena DeWilde, a local-gal-done-good wrestler and reality-television star whose temper has caused a downturn in her career. (A71 Entertainment)

Chokeslam: A romantic comedy as lame as its name Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Robert Cuffley
  • Written by Robert Cuffley, Jason Long
  • Starring Amanda Crew, Chris Marquette
  • Classification PG
  • Genre comedy
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

Professional wrestling is fake, and so is the ring-set rom-com Chokeslam, a film from Calgary’s Robert Cuffley as lame as its name. Silicon Valley’s Amanda Crew is miscast as Sheena DeWilde, a local-gal-done-good wrestler and reality-television star whose temper has caused a downturn in her career. With her beanpole physique and lesser-than-life personality, the character fails to convince. In the other corner is Chris Marquette, a poor man’s John Cusack, who plays a mild-mannered, small-town schmo left heartbroken and publicly humiliated by Sheena 10 years earlier in high school. When a reunion brings the mismatched former couple back in contact, an unlikely narrative involving a second-chance romance and a ridiculous wrestling match ensues. Secondary characters, including a protective mother and a dopey former school-boy stud, breathe life (and laughs) into this thing, but a comedy that aims for quirky barely rates as cornball. During the film’s ending chaos, a confused ring announcer wonders if anyone even cares who won the match. Many will not.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Former Madonna dancers in new doc explain art of voguing (The Canadian Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular