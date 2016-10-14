Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rebecca Hall plays Christine Chubbuck in Christine.
Rebecca Hall plays Christine Chubbuck in Christine.

Christine chronicles true story of 1970s news anchor Add to ...

JOHANNA SCHNELLER

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Antonio Campos
  • Written by Craig Shilowich
  • Starring Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts
  • Classification 18A
  • Country USA
  • Language English

What could possibly have been going on in the mind of Christine Chubbuck, a 29-year-old newscaster at a television station in Sarasota, Fla., in July of 1974, when, to protest the sensationalizing of the news, she took a gun to her anchor desk and shot herself on air? (Many posit that she was Paddy Chayefsky’s inspiration for the 1976 film Network.) How does her story resonate in today’s even more overheated media climate? Those are the questions posed by Christine, written by Craig Shilowich and directed by Antonio Campos. Highly intelligent but socially awkward, a virgin who lives with her mother, Chubbuck (Rebecca Hall) clearly suffers from depression – though the film, to its credit, resists easy labels. Her co-workers, played by Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts and Maria Dizzia, struggle and fail to understand her. Hall creates a fierce, uncompromising portrait of a woman who was prescient enough to see the dark places her culture was headed – the logical end game of our “if it bleeds, it leads” obsessions – but also damaged enough to succumb to them.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Doctor Strange' has splashy premiere in Hong Kong (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog