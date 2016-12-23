Bryan Cranston returns to comedy in John Hamburg’s uneven but funny enough Why Him?, but it is James Franco who steals the show. Franco is Laird Mayhew, a narcissistic man-child and bro-bazillionaire who is the titular “him” of a Meet the Parents comedy in reverse.

Generations clash awkwardly – Hamburg is a maestro at comic ill-at-ease – when Cranston’s fogy of a father meets Laird, a Silicon Valley dynamo who has won the heart of Cranston’s daughter and who now looks to lock down the approval of the girl’s family. The humour is broad – Laird’s Palo Alto estate is a gauche playground of moose testicles and potty humour – but occasionally clever.

Franco’s outlandish Laird dude is fascinatingly unfiltered, either when it comes to his non-stop F-bombs or his love-seeking shenanigans. It’s all a bit rompy, with a touch of the-world-is-a-changin’ commentary.

One wonders if Hamburg, who has made two Focker-friendly sequels to Meet the Parents, is in a rut. He even attempts to do with the rock band Kiss in Why Him? what he did with Rush in I Love You, Man. Classic rock? The director is showing his age.

