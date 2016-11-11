There is little doubt that the future of policing looks terrifying. Military-grade equipment, hightened tension in the squad rooms and on the streets – it’s a mess out there for anyone who happens to rub officers the wrong way, for whatever reason. Anyone who thinks otherwise simply needs to take a look at what’s happened in Ferguson, Mo.; Indian Springs, Nev.; Phoenix; Cleveland; New York or a dozen other incidents of recent fatal police shootings. In a bid to understand why the system is so broken, first-time documentarian Craig Atkinson tracks the state of (American) unrest in Do Not Resist. But while Atkinson’s intentions are good, his methods are shaky, resulting in a surface-skimming film that raises issues without ever approaching a solution. What’s worse is his shaky narrative framing and rookie pacing, all of which undermine what is a deadly serious issue deserving of a polished and powerful dissection.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts