Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rachel Wilson and Dylan Bruce on the set of ‘First Round Down’. (Unobstructed View / Handout)
Rachel Wilson and Dylan Bruce on the set of ‘First Round Down’. (Unobstructed View / Handout)

Review: First Round Down’s Cancon can’t overcome flawed plot Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Brett Butler, Jason Butler
  • Written by Brett Butler, Jason Butler
  • Starring Dylan Bruce, Rachel Wilson, Rob Ramsay, Peter MacNeill, John Kapelos
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre comedy
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

One of the early scenes in the low-budget Canadian heist comedy First Round Down involves public urination and a police detective.

We know the guy’s a gumshoe because he ridiculously wears a fedora and a trench coat. Is this period film? No. Is it a spoof? No, but it sometimes feels that way. Mostly, the film seems like an excuse for writer-directors Brett Butler and Jason Butler to cram more Cancon rock into 96 minutes than even MuchMusic ever thought possible. (Mind you, fans of Junkhouse, Sloan and Stompin’ Tom Connors will have reason to raise a glass or two of Molson Golden.)

What we have is a hometown former junior-hockey hero returning to town a decade after his glory days in humbled, pizza-delivery-guy form. The story, involving an old girlfriend, a hockey reunion and easy-pickings bags of money, is flawed by a couple of questionable plot details. There’s a nice twist midway through, but the film never quite comes together.

Stompin’ Tom keeps telling us about the “best game we can name,” but this darkish hockey-happy romp simply shoots too wide.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Alec Baldwin says Trump refused SNL invite (The Associated Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular