Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A basketball youth program set up in Africa by Raptors president Masai Ujiri.
A basketball youth program set up in Africa by Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

Giants of Africa: Basketball doc offers message of hope, but little else Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Hubert Davis
  • Starring Masai Ujiri
  • Classification G
  • Genre documentary
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English/Swahili

The polished documentary Giants of Africa takes its name from a program created by Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, a Nigerian native who uses basketball as motivational tool for African youth. The Canadian documentarian Hubert Davis chronicles Ujiri’s trip to the continent for a series of basketball camps. Ujiri’s presence alone is inspirational – he’s the first (and only) African-born head of a major North American league sports franchise – and his message to the earnest hoopsters extends beyond the hardwood: Change your family, change your community, change your country – “be better.” The encouragement is laudable, but a film needs to be more than a pep talk. Unlike the 1994 documentary Hoop Dreams, we get little context of the players’ lives outside the gyms. And are women allowed to play basketball in Africa? Are they allowed to dream big? All we see are guys, and we don’t get to know any of them too well. The film says all it has to say in the first 30 minutes. After that, we’re just watching the same play run over and over again.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Your Name draws modern love film from ancient poem (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular