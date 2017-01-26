Like most of the world, Matthew McConaughey did not have a great 2016.

His films Sea of Trees and Free State of Jones flopped. And his presumed prestige picture Gold, the one that would get him back in the game, has failed to impress any awards bodies.

On the latter note, this is a shame, as the mining thriller might be lightweight, but it contains an endearingly scuzzy charm thanks to McConaughey’s central performance.

As a beer-bellied prospector betting it all on an Indonesian mine, the actor lets it all (literally) hang out, embracing the grit and grime of the film’s hard-luck world. Unfortunately, not even all of McConaughey’s substantial powers can overcome director Stephen Gaghan’s lacklustre vision or the screenwriters’ muddy narrative.

But hey, we can’t all strike it rich.

