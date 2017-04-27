A family is lost, metaphorically and literally. “Why don’t we just turn around,” suggests the backseat-driving daughter. “If we do that,” replies the father, “we’d just be going in circles.”

Going around in circles is a fair description of Grand Unified Theory, a quirky existential comedy that never arrives to any satisfying destination (and isn’t all that funny along the way).

Written, directed and co-produced by SyFy Channel vet David Ray, the small-budget Grand Unified Theory interweaves university lectures from an astrophysicist dad who believes everyone is at the centre of the universe. Mirroring his theories are the small supernova situations of the family. Mom is having a midlife crisis, the socially awkward teenaged son is a pants-dropping Peeping Tom and sis has anger issues.

The film’s structure is ambitious, and the acting is fine, but the “what’s it all about?” premise and interconnecting plot points aren’t handled with any special flair.

