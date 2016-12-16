Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Beatles and Muhammad Ali in HARRY BENSON: SHOOT FIRST. Photo courtesy of Unobstructed View. Photo Credit: © Harry Benson
Zosia Bielski

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Justin Bare and Matthew Miele
  • Written by Justin Bare and Matthew Miele
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

From the cocaine dust in Jack Nicholson’s nostril as he tools around Aspen, Colo., on his motorcycle, to the mismatched socks on Michael Jackson’s feet as he leads children around creepy Neverland Ranch, the photographs of Harry Benson reveal serious access to Hollywood. Directors Matthew Miele and Justin Bare have volumes of arresting imagery to work with as they trace the career of the prolific Scottish photojournalist, best known for documenting the Beatles on their first trip to the United States. Benson’s photographs are both wildly spontaneous and deeply intimate, and there are accolades here from Henry Kissinger, Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin and Sharon Stone, who believes the Scotsman with the salty brogue charmed so many subjects because he is “in life.” The film shows a man who is empathetic toward those in his photos, but less forgiving with himself. When the filmmakers fix the lens on his face and laud his work, Benson looks genuinely embarrassed, mumbling that he’s “shit.” As any seasoned charmer knows, this will only endear you further.

