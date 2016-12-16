Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

(Fred Phipps/Courtesy of Films We Like)
REVIEW

Hockey Night: An ‘80s TV movie that’s enthusiastically Canadian Add to ...

Barry Hertz

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Paul Shapiro
  • Written by Paul Shapiro and Jack Blum
  • Starring Megan Follows, Rick Moranis and Maury Chaykin
  • Genre drama
  • Year 1984
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

Some Canadian films try to mask their provenance. Green money instead of multicoloured bills. Cities that never experience the changing of the seasons. You know the drill.

Then there is Hockey Night, a 1984 television movie that’s been afforded a 4K restoration. The first line of dialogue name-checks Peterborough. We’re barely 10 minutes in before Oshawa, Toronto’s Queen Street West and several other Southern Ontario spots are spoken of, repeatedly and with enthusiasm.

So it goes with director Paul Shapiro’s ultra-Canadian production, which, of course, focuses on hockey – specifically one young girl’s attempt to become a goalie for her local team. It’s all fairly hokey and dated, but at least a young Megan Follows makes the most of her starring role. And it’s always a nice surprise to see Rick Moranis back (in a way) on the big screen, even if it’s in a simple tale of “Canadian guys skatin’ and shootin’.”

