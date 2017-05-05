Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dave Johns in I, Daniel Blake. (Mongrel Media)
Dave Johns in I, Daniel Blake. (Mongrel Media)

Review: I, Daniel Blake's sentimentality detracts from film’s political power Add to ...

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Ken Loach
  • Written by Paul Laverty
  • Starring Dave Johns and Hayley Squires
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country U.K./France/Belgium
  • Language English

Ken Loach’s latest piece of social realism is actually a Victorian melodrama in which the British state takes the place of the mustachioed landlord or brutal factory owner. Dave Johns, in a low-key performance that anchors the film, plays Dan, a hard-working Newcastle carpenter who has suffered a heart attack on a job site but is deemed fit to work by a social-service agency that mainly seems intent on reducing the numbers on its books. In its unfriendly offices, he meets an equally baffled single mother (Hayley Squires) whom he takes under his wing. Loach meticulously tracks the Catch-22s that force the injured or the unlucky into poverty – there is one heartbreaking scene in a food bank – but ultimately this political film’s sentimentality and transparency detract from its power.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kate Taylor on Twitter: @thatkatetaylor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Alec Baldwin says Trump refused SNL invite (The Associated Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular