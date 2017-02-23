Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Director Raoul Peck uses James Baldwin’s unfinished book Remember This House to structure his documentary I Am Not Your Negro. (Magnolia Pictures)
Director Raoul Peck uses James Baldwin’s unfinished book Remember This House to structure his documentary I Am Not Your Negro. (Magnolia Pictures)

FILM REVIEW

In I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck imagines James Baldwin’s unfinished book Add to ...

Durga Chew-Bose

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Raoul Peck
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote to his agent, loosely detailing his plans to write Remember This House, a book that would connect the lives and assassinations of Baldwin’s close friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Less than 10 years later, with 30 pages of the manuscript completed, Baldwin died. Using this unfinished book, director Raoul Peck – who was granted unprecedented access to Baldwin’s estate – structured his documentary, which tells the story of America, up until now. Baldwin’s critical, ever-foretelling words (as voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) resound. It’s an astonishing, often challenging and sharp examination of race in the United States, confronting how the country’s history repeats and how Baldwin insisted we must remember, relentlessly question, remain conscientious and resist.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

Iranian Oscar winner to boycott this year's awards ceremony (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular