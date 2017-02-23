In 1979, James Baldwin wrote to his agent, loosely detailing his plans to write Remember This House, a book that would connect the lives and assassinations of Baldwin’s close friends Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Less than 10 years later, with 30 pages of the manuscript completed, Baldwin died. Using this unfinished book, director Raoul Peck – who was granted unprecedented access to Baldwin’s estate – structured his documentary, which tells the story of America, up until now. Baldwin’s critical, ever-foretelling words (as voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) resound. It’s an astonishing, often challenging and sharp examination of race in the United States, confronting how the country’s history repeats and how Baldwin insisted we must remember, relentlessly question, remain conscientious and resist.Report Typo/Error
