Werner Herzog directs the documentary Into the Inferno.
Into the Inferno: Volcano doc filled with insight into nature and culture

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Werner Herzog
  • Written by Werner Herzog
  • Starring Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, Katia Krafft
  • Classification PG
  • Genre documentary
  • Year 2015
  • Country UK/Germany/Canada
  • Language English

In this doc full of outstanding footage, director Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer narrate a travelogue of the world’s volcanoes.

They offer startling images of molten rivers and bubbling cauldrons and the cultural context in which various peoples place the mystery and the threat emanating from the glowing cones that dominate their landscapes.

Some of these passages, especially a visit to North Korea, are fascinating in their own right but the film does risk getting sidetracked by tangential stories. Nonetheless, this intersection of nature and culture is filled with insight.

