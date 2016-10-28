In this doc full of outstanding footage, director Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer narrate a travelogue of the world’s volcanoes.

They offer startling images of molten rivers and bubbling cauldrons and the cultural context in which various peoples place the mystery and the threat emanating from the glowing cones that dominate their landscapes.

Some of these passages, especially a visit to North Korea, are fascinating in their own right but the film does risk getting sidetracked by tangential stories. Nonetheless, this intersection of nature and culture is filled with insight.

Report Typo/Error