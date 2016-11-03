Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

When a photographer (Abbie Cornish) in a failing marriage suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident, strange clues among her photos suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never knew she had. (Courtesy of Red Eye)
JOHANNA SCHNELLER

Special to The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Ed Gass-Donnelly
  • Written by Ed Gass-Donnelly and Colin Frizzell
  • Starring Dermot Mulroney, Abbie Cornish and Justin Long
  • Classification PG
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada/USA
  • Language English

Filmmakers, listen up: It’s time to retire that ominous-low-rumble sound you use to create suspense in would-be thrillers.

You know the one. It sounds like a subway crossed with a bass drum and some lightly shaken sheet metal. You use it when someone is peering down a dim hallway, or turning a rusty key, or walking trance-like into a rustling cornfield. In Lavender, which leaves no cliché unturned, it’s used for all three.

Thirty years ago, when Jane (Abbie Cornish) was a tot, her family was slaughtered, but she can’t remember how. Now she’s a married mother who photographs abandoned houses, without knowing why. (That’s the level of psychological mystery we’re dealing with here.)

After a car accident “aggravates an old skull fracture trauma,” Jane returns to the family-death-farmhouse, where she takes way too long to figure out the incredibly obvious person responsible. Creepy packages arrive: RUMBLE. Jane goes into fugue states: RUMBLE. A scary little girl appears in visions: RUMBLE. Jane pours cereal: RUMBLE. The subway should be so reliable.

