Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds and others float around one another for an intense but spark-free 103 minutes in Life. (Alex Bailey)
Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds and others float around one another for an intense but spark-free 103 minutes in Life. (Alex Bailey)

film review

Life has some strong horror, but flimsy characters get lost in space Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Daniel Espinosa
  • Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick
  • Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds
  • Classification 14A
  • Country USA
  • Language English

The hamster never stood a chance. And neither do the actors in Life, a so-so space-station suspenser with heavy actors and a zero-gravity script. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds and others float around one another for an intense but spark-free 103 minutes, their characters barely sketched.

Gyllenhaal is a doctor who doesn’t want to return to Earth, because … well, because Syria. Ariyon Bakare is a paraplegic biologist who loves the space life, where he’s not constrained to a wheelchair. Reynolds is the wisecracker. At first, a microscopic organism retrieved from Mars is a sort of pet to the scientist-astronauts and a celebrity in the eyes of those watching it on the Times Square big screen. They dub it Calvin. But soon, the crafty starfish-ian thing is a threat not only to the space station but to Earth itself.

Slotting somewhere between Alien and The Blob, the film has solid horror but little more. The ending is B-movie cheesy. Life is what you make of it. Good luck with that.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why years passed between the release of Goon and its sequel (The Canadian Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular