There’s an old showbiz adage about never working with children or animals, because chances are you’ll be upstaged. And though the film is called Lion, it’s an untrained kid actor and not a king of the jungle who steals the show here. He is Sunny Pawar, the charismatic tenderfoot who will capture hearts as five-year-old Saroo, a boy separated from his family in rural India who ends up as an adoptee of a loving, well-off Tasmanian couple (played by Nicole Kidman and David Wenham). The setup to this real-life story takes up a good half of the film, which unfortunately leaves little time for the fast-forwarded character of the twentysomething Saroo (played with nuance by Slumdog Millionaire’s talented Dev Patel) to be established firmly. First-time Australian director Garth Davis offers sweeping cinematic shots, with a soundtrack that is pleasingly epic, but the second act is a bit skimpy, script-wise. The hero of the story is the Internet-based global-imaging program that facilitated adult Saroo’s emotional journey home. When he arrives there, the villagers react as if he were brought by a higher power. And he was – but it was Google Earth, not a god, who delivered the prodigal son.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BWheelerglobeon Twitter: