Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dan Stevens and Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast.
Dan Stevens and Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast.

FILM REVIEW

Beauty and the Beast's cast adds energy, intelligence to a Disney classic Add to ...

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Bill Condon
  • Written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos
  • Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

As a fairy-tale village brimming over with colour and activity erupts into song and dance, it is a bit hard to see how Belle could possibly be bored by provincial life. Disney’s live-action revival of the Beauty and the Beast franchise is nothing if not lively, albeit occasionally overwrought: The dinnerware’s number, Be Our Guest, turns into a hallucinogenic sequence worthy of Busby Berkeley. The CGI versions of Cogsworth the clock, Lumière the candlestick and the rest of the gang are amusingly convincing, perhaps too convincing for their own good as they do lose some of the anthropomorphic frisson provided by real people in costumes back in the days of the stage show. But the real people – Emma Watson as a firm and earnest Belle; Luke Evans as a deliciously obnoxious Gaston; Josh Gad as his simpering sidekick LeFou; and, of course, a sexy Dan Stevens beneath the Beast’s hair and horns – add real energy and intelligence to Disney’s most politically palatable version of the fairy tale yet.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kate Taylor on Twitter: @thatkatetaylor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Watson: 'Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with' (The Associated Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular