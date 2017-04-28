It’s often said you can’t do much, or much wrong, with the early Shakespearean comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost: four noble students vow to eschew female company; four noble ladies arrive; a lot of flowery poetry, quick wit and easy laughs ensue. Watching the film of the 2016 Stratford Festival production, however, I glimpsed the possibility of something more interesting, a darkly ambivalent satire of both pedantry and love. Unfortunately, no such thing materializes as director John Caird fails to mine his multiracial casting; we get an energetic and well-spoken version of a script full of word play about fair ladies and black brows, but never anything provocative. On film, director Barry Avrich offers welcome close-ups of a cast whose bright performances suggest they would be up for a whole lot more: a charming Sanjay Talwar makes a slightly dim King of Navarre easily bested by Ruby Joy’s strong Princess of France; a friendly Mike Shara and sharper Sarah Afful are prettily matched as Berowne and Rosaline. The pleasant but undemanding results seem mainly calculated to please the educational market.Report Typo/Error
