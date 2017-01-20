Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In Maligutit, Kuanana returns from a caribou hunt to discover his wife and daughter kidnapped, and the rest of his family slaughtered.
In Maligutit, Kuanana returns from a caribou hunt to discover his wife and daughter kidnapped, and the rest of his family slaughtered.

Maliglutit: All-Inuit drama a compelling tale about family love Add to ...

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Zacharias Kunuk and Natar Ungalaaq
  • Written by Norman Cohn and Zacharias Kunuk
  • Starring Benjamin Kunuk, Karen Ivalu and Jonah Qunaq
  • Classification G
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language Inuktitut

To create his new film Maliglutit, Zacharias Kunuk worked with co-director Natar Ungalaaq and co-writer Norman Cohn on a plot they borrowed from John Ford’s classic western The Searchers. But they have stripped the cowboy-and-Indian story of the colonialist overtones: the only evidence of white men in this all-Inuit drama are the rifle and telescope that the hero carries with him as he seeks his wife and daughter, kidnapped by a band of outcasts looking for wives. Once again, Kunuk, who won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes for his 2001 masterpiece Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner, successfully blends an archetypal tale of revenge with an almost documentary examination of pre-modern life in the Arctic. The combination of icy landscapes, practical details about dog teams, igloo building and raw meat, and a simple tale built around love of family, is compelling. It is only in comparison with Atanarjuat that Maliglutit looks anything less than inspired: The story, script and characters are pared back to basics and the resolution feels too easy in a film that, while engrossing, lacks the mythic power of its predecessor.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kate Taylor on Twitter: @thatkatetaylor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Inside China's booming online film industry (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular