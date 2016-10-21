“I ain’t afraid of him,” the boy says to the girl, referring to her bad-cop father. “You should be,” she replies. She is dead serious and dead right. Mean Dreams is an autumnal teens-on-the-lam thriller, beautifully shot by Canadian director Nathan Morlando in an Ontario that stands in for the rural U.S. Midwest. The American actor Josh Wiggins is striking as a farm boy – and a young Matt Damon replica – who impulsively strikes up a friendship with the new girl in town (played by Canadian up-and-comer Sophie Nélisse). Her widowed dad is a meanie of the nastiest order; Bill Paxton handles the role wickedly. Spiritual questions and thoughts on the importance of flesh-and-blood relationships are raised, but the strength of the you-can-run-but-you-can’t-hide drama is the dewy charisma of the two young co-stars. Think Terrence Malick’s Badlands meets The Escape of the High Park Zoo Capybaras.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BWheelerglobeon Twitter: