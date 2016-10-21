Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Josh Wiggins and Sophie Nélisse in Mean Dreams, an autumnal teens-on-the-lam thriller beautifully shot by Canadian director Nathan Morlando in an Ontario that stands in for the rural U.S. Midwest. (Elevation)
Josh Wiggins and Sophie Nélisse in Mean Dreams, an autumnal teens-on-the-lam thriller beautifully shot by Canadian director Nathan Morlando in an Ontario that stands in for the rural U.S. Midwest. (Elevation)

FILM REVIEW

Mean Dreams: A teens-on-the-lam thriller featuring strong, young talent Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Nathan Morlando
  • Written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby
  • Starring Sophie Nélisse, Josh Wiggins, Bill Paxton
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre thriller
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

“I ain’t afraid of him,” the boy says to the girl, referring to her bad-cop father. “You should be,” she replies. She is dead serious and dead right. Mean Dreams is an autumnal teens-on-the-lam thriller, beautifully shot by Canadian director Nathan Morlando in an Ontario that stands in for the rural U.S. Midwest. The American actor Josh Wiggins is striking as a farm boy – and a young Matt Damon replica – who impulsively strikes up a friendship with the new girl in town (played by Canadian up-and-comer Sophie Nélisse). Her widowed dad is a meanie of the nastiest order; Bill Paxton handles the role wickedly. Spiritual questions and thoughts on the importance of flesh-and-blood relationships are raised, but the strength of the you-can-run-but-you-can’t-hide drama is the dewy charisma of the two young co-stars. Think Terrence Malick’s Badlands meets The Escape of the High Park Zoo Capybaras.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Tom Cruise hits red carpet for 'Jack Reacher' premiere in New Orleans (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog