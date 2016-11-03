Against the current political climate of late night yuk-pundits “annihilating” American conservative ideology for simpering audiences who already agree with them, there’s a certain daring in Michael Moore’s decision to preach to the unconverted.

Culled from a run of one-night shows performed in the middle of Ohio (a key swing state), Michael Moore In TrumpLand sees the frumpy documentary provocateur attempting to sway an audience of conservative Americans to cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton. “You have the courage of your convictions,” Moore says, pandering to the hard-core Republicans.

The problem is Moore has none of his own. Instead of offering a cold, pragmatic case for Clinton, Moore goes all-in. From his limp, liberal feminist pulpit (from which he also spews sexist jokes), Moore makes a condescending case for why Clinton isn’t only the least-bad choice, but an actually good choice. His thesis? Basically: she’s the pantsuit Beyoncé!

Ultimately, Moore’s an insincere ideologue, no different from Donald Trump or the barking mad Fox News types with which he takes such cartoonish, unfunny umbrage.

