Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Miss Hokusai is about the Edo-era painter Hokusai and his daughter, O-Ei. (Sarusuberi Film Partners)
Miss Hokusai is about the Edo-era painter Hokusai and his daughter, O-Ei. (Sarusuberi Film Partners)

REVIEW

Miss Hokusai tells an artist’s tale in poetic, episodic fashion Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Keiichi Hara
  • Written by Miho Maruo (based on the manga Sarusuberi by Hinako Sugiura)
  • Starring Kumiko Asô, Gaku Hamada, Kengo Kôra
  • Classification PG
  • Genre animation
  • Year 2015
  • Country Japan
  • Language Japanese

Some would probably prefer a more spoon-fed version of the life of the Edo-era painter Hokusai and his lesser-known artistic daughter, O-Ei, but this plush anime version of Hinako Sugiura’s original manga tells a tale in a poetic, episodic fashion.

The film is as much about Hokusai as it is about the titular protagonist, and so she defers to her father here as she apparently did in real life.

Set in the early 1800s in the city we now know as Tokyo, the story involves the brooding painter Hokusai. Talented O-Ei often touches up her father’s paintings, but her own works (often erotica) lack sensuality, she is told, because she lacks personal experience. So she ventures off to a brothel for a lesbian experience.

As much as anything, Miss Hokusai is about the pursuit of art. Hokusai wished to live until the age of 100, but died at 90. On his death bed, he said if he had five more years he could become a real artist. A painting is never quite done. One must just let it go.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Meryl Streep kicks off 29th Tokyo International Film Festival (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog