Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Luis Gnecco, right, and Michael Silva in Neruda. (Courtesy of TARO)
Luis Gnecco, right, and Michael Silva in Neruda. (Courtesy of TARO)

REVIEW

Neruda is a near-perfect homage to a literary giant Add to ...

EVA SALINAS

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Pablo Larrain
  • Written by Guillermo Calderón
  • Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Luis Gnecco
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Language English

“Who is this Mr. Neruda?” someone asks in the opening minutes of Pablo Larrain’s Neruda. Over the next two hours, many answers emerge: the “King of Love”; the leader of artists and intellectuals who “soaks up other people’s suffering and sweat”; the man born as Neftali Ricardo Reyes Basoalto; the writer-cum-protagonist who shapes his own story.

Most of those descriptions roll off the tongue of Gael Garcia Bernal, who narrates the film and plays the insecure police officer out to arrest the larger-than-life poet, played by Luis Gnecco. Both offer mysterious, quirky performances; a lyrical and darkly funny script offers as much social commentary as it does similes; and a grand finale surprises.

Is Neruda a cinematic play, a poem, a biopic? In this near-perfect homage to a literary giant, it’s all open to interpretation.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

'La La Land' cleans up at Critics' Choice Awards (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular