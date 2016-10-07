Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

REVIEW

Off the Rails: A sympathetic story of subway savant Darius McCollum

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Adam Irving
  • Classification PG
  • Genre documentary
  • Year 2016
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Next stop, Rikers Island Express.

The New York tabloids exclaimed him as a “train in the neck” and a “transit kook,” but a sympathetic documentary from Torontonian Adam Irving portrays Darius McCollum as a troubled, affable subway savant who has spent a good part of his life behind bars as a result of his compulsion to steal public buses and impersonate transit employees.

His story here is well-woven, with the kind-hearted voices of psychiatrists, playwrights, family members, lawyers and the gregarious McCollum himself failing to come up with a solution on how to handle an autistic, obsessive and irresponsible rail rider.

