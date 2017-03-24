Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Kristen Stewart in Personal Shopper. (Courtesy of Mongrel Media)
Kristen Stewart in Personal Shopper. (Courtesy of Mongrel Media)

Personal Shopper: Ghost thriller meets workplace drama with riveting result Add to ...

DURGA CHEW-BOSE

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Olivier Assayas
  • Written by Olivier Assayas
  • Starring Kristen Stewart, Nora von Waldstatten and Lars Eidinger
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country France/Germany
  • Language English/French/Swedish

Olivier Assayas’s latest film, the genre-composite ghost-story thriller meets slow-burn Kristen Stewart-starring workplace drama, is a riveting, impossible-to-shake masterwork that leaves the audience spooked, not by its telling but by its commitment to abstract themes of grief, solitude and coming of age.

Stewart, who plays a young American living in Paris, remarkably navigates the loss of her character’s twin brother while seemingly communicating with spirits, all the while juggling the demands of a celebrity boss’s idiosyncratic wardrobe needs. It’s a film you must see, perhaps not to understand, but to experience interactively, as the most haunting type of exchange: one that doesn’t suppose closure.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeArts

Also on The Globe and Mail

Kristen Stewart shows off bold new look at NY premiere of 'Certain Women' (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular