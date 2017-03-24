Olivier Assayas’s latest film, the genre-composite ghost-story thriller meets slow-burn Kristen Stewart-starring workplace drama, is a riveting, impossible-to-shake masterwork that leaves the audience spooked, not by its telling but by its commitment to abstract themes of grief, solitude and coming of age.

Stewart, who plays a young American living in Paris, remarkably navigates the loss of her character’s twin brother while seemingly communicating with spirits, all the while juggling the demands of a celebrity boss’s idiosyncratic wardrobe needs. It’s a film you must see, perhaps not to understand, but to experience interactively, as the most haunting type of exchange: one that doesn’t suppose closure.

Report Typo/Error