Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Urban Hymn (2015). (Courtesy of D Films)
Urban Hymn (2015). (Courtesy of D Films)

Review: Urban Hymns – we’ve heard this song before Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Michael Caton-Jones
  • Written by Nick Moorcroft
  • Starring Starring Shirley Henderson, Letitia Wright, Isabella Laughland
  • Classification 14A
  • Country UK
  • Language English

In Urban Hymns, Jamie and Leanne are oy-saying broken-home BFFs who share similar rap sheets and a room at a London reform school. Leanne exhibits deep-seated antisocial traits, but there’s hope for Jamie, a kid with an appreciation for northern soul and not a bad singer herself. Her (white) saviour is Kate, a meek academic played by Shirley Henderson who goes full To Sir With Love and puts her sociology chops to work in an institution for at-risk youth. So, yeah, the inspirational-teacher trope. Handled by veteran Scottish director Michael Caton-Jones, Urban Hymn is an unimaginative drama, carried by solid acting – Isabella Laughland is chilling as the possessive, menacing Leanne – but let down by an unspectacular script that includes lines such as, “surviving and living are two different things!” For Jamie (Letitia Wright), singing is her ticket out. And while she has a lovely voice, the sense is that we’ve heard this song before. (14A)

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular