Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Matthew McConaughey stars as dapper koala Buster Moonó, who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times in the event film "Sing," from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. (Illumination Entertainment)
Matthew McConaughey stars as dapper koala Buster Moonó, who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times in the event film "Sing," from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. (Illumination Entertainment)

FILM REVIEW

Sing lightly updates a tired premise with a star-studded cast Add to ...

Kate Taylor

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet
  • Written by Garth Jennings
  • Starring Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon
  • Classification G
  • Genre animation
  • Country USA
  • Language English

A venerable old theatre has fallen on hard times, and so the cry goes up: “Let’s put on a show!” The animated children’s feature Sing lightly updates a tired premise by making the show a singing contest, but the main attraction here are the characters: well-observed animals of the zoo or the barnyard. Matthew McConaughey makes a bland figure out of Buster Moon, the koala who owns the fading theatre, but the surrounding ensemble is cleverly cast and produces some excellent voice work, including Taron Egerton as a British Invasion gorilla, Scarlett Johansson as a crested porcupine rocker babe, Seth MacFarlane as a Frank Sinatra-wannabe mouse and Garth Jennings (who also wrote and co-directed the film) as the theatre’s incompetent secretary, a wizened old iguana. Kids will like the animals and the mayhem and won’t mind the predictable plot. Adults should appreciate the entertaining musical pairings.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kate Taylor on Twitter: @thatkatetaylor

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Moana' tops weekend box office for third straight week (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular