After watching the new animated film Spark: A Space Tail, you’ll likely be consumed by a few pressing questions.

The plot, for instance, doesn’t make all that much sense, what with its heroic space chimps and evil space apes and sly space foxes, all of whom don’t seem to realize what a half-baked narrative they’re operating in. The voice cast presents another doozy of a query, as in, how did producers coax everyone from Jessica Biel to Susan Sarandon to Patrick Stewart to lend their voices?

But the most puzzling aspect of Spark is what, exactly, happened to director Aaron Woodley? The Toronto filmmaker entered the scene back in 2003 with his arresting, Cronenberg-lite feature debut Rhinoceros Eyes. How he got from that twisted, engrossing Michael Pitt vehicle to Spark is anyone’s guess – there’s bound to be a few clues in his 2008 drama Tennessee, starring Mariah Carey (!) – although let’s hope Spark is more an IMDb detour than the final destination in Woodley’s filmography.

