After making the festival rounds back in 2015, Connor Gaston’s feature directorial debut has finally arrived in theatres – although it turns out there was no need to rush. Focusing on matters of faith, family, and the grey space in between, The Devout takes an intriguing premise – a father (Charlie Carrick) becomes convinced that his dying little girl (Olivia Martin) is the reincarnation of an Apollo 1 astronaut – and does nothing all that unique with it, which is a weird thing to type after looking over just how out there that story is. Indeed, the defiantly unique plot is just left to hang here, as Carrick and his mostly game co-stars try to add some emotional weight to the proceedings, an effort Gaston seems mostly ill-equipped to handle.Report Typo/Error
