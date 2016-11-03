Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Eagle Huntress tells the story of Aisholpan Nurgaiv, a natural encouraged by her open-minded father to become the first woman to eagle-hunt (Asher Svidensky/Sony Pictures Classics)
Kate Taylor

  • Directed by Otto Bell
  • Written by Otto Bell
  • Starring Daisy Ridley (narrator), Aisholpan Nurgaiv
  • Classification G
  • Genre documentary
  • Year 2016
  • Country UK/Mongolia/USA
  • Language Kazakh/English

For generations, Mongolia’s eagle hunters have trapped birds of prey as fledglings and carefully trained them to swoop down on foxes and rabbits. Part hunt, part art, part folklore, it’s an arcane pursuit handed down from father to son, so what happens when a 13-year-old girl wants to try? The Eagle Huntress tells the story of Aisholpan Nurgaiv, a natural encouraged by her open-minded father to become the first woman to eagle-hunt, rebutting a skeptical patriarchy with her stellar performance at an annual festival. This carefully massaged doc, with its spectacular aerial views of the landscape and the hunt, is a heartwarming story about perseverance and talent – if you believe it. The festival is a camera-friendly event, but clearly the filmmakers must have staged scenes in which Aisholpan traps a fledgling or goes on her first winter hunt. This is one of those perversely perfect adventure films in which the impressive proximity of potentially dangerous wilderness begins to remind you that a full camera crew must be somewhere nearby.

Follow Kate Taylor on Twitter: @thatkatetaylor

