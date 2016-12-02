Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Other Half stars Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen.
The Other Half stars Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen.

REVIEW

The Other Half: Romantic drama is evocative, artful and pitch perfect Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Joey Klein
  • Written by Joey Klein
  • Starring Tatiana Maslany, Tom Cullen
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre romance
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

More than once in Joey Klein’s emotional drama The Other Half, we hear the languid girl-group croon of Wendy Rene’s 1964 single After Laughter (Comes Tears), a dreamy lament about the flip side of love.

We can apply the volatility to Tatiana Maslany’s bipolar character, Emily, an artistic soul whose other half is Tom Cullen’s Nickie, a brooding cab driver whose grief is chronic and profound.

The film is the Canadian actor Klein’s first feature as a writer and director. His entry is auspicious and welcome. The film’s arc is shallow – two troubled lovers navigate a path that will never, ever be smooth – and its tone is restrained and immersive.

The performances are pitch perfect; the soundtrack is evocative; the photography is artful. Nothing is overdone, and nothing is really resolved. Klein strikes great balances, as we root, probably in vain, for the co-dependency of his two main characters to result in something approaching stability.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' takes Mexico (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular