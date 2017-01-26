Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent is a fluidly told yarn about an artist of the national-treasure kind.
The River of My Dreams: A Portrait of Gordon Pinsent is a fluidly told yarn about an artist of the national-treasure kind.

FILM REVIEW

The River of My Dreams: Bio-doc unspools life, career of artist Gordon Pinsent Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Brigitte Berman
  • Starring Gordon Pinsent, Norman Jewison, Mary Walsh, Christopher Plummer, Richard Ouzounian, R.H. Thomson, Leah Pinsent, Beverly Pinsent
  • Classification PG
  • Country USA
  • Language English

The word usually ascribed to Newfoundlander Gordon Pinsent is “beloved,” and a graceful new bio-doc on the actor, painter, writer and born raconteur won’t change the adjective at all. Director Brigitte Berman (Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got and Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel) uses animated flashbacks and the recollections of family members and colleagues to chronologically unspool the life and career of a man whose artful doings have become part of the Canadian cultural landscape. Beyond those testifying on his behalf, mostly we hear from the well-preserved Pinsent, whose mellifluous narration and resonant quoting of Keats, Shakespeare and Lewis Carroll are easy on the ears. The soundtrack is oversweeping; his recollections (particularly on the actress Charmion King, the love of his life) are poignant enough without such an earnest score. That notwithstanding, the result is a fluidly told yarn about an artist of the national-treasure kind.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

M. Night Shyamalan's horror hit Split dominates the box office (Reuters)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular