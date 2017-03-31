Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Void. (Courtesy of D Films)
The Void: A slasher flick made just for fans of good old-fashioned gore Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Jeremy Gillespie, Steven Kostanski
  • Written by Jeremy Gillespie, Steven Kostanski
  • Starring Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe and Ellen Wong
  • Genre horror
  • Year 2017
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

For fans of horror maestros John Carpenter and Stuart Gordon, nothing fills a void like good, old eighties-fashioned gore. Which is what we get from the writer-director team of Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski, unabashed fans of Reagan-era blood, slash and goo.

Set in an unusually remote hospital (where the phones don’t work and neither does the plot), The Void has to do with mysterious, serious and uncommunicative slashers in white robes who lay siege to a diverse small-town group that includes a police officer, a pregnant girl, an excitable type with a gun and a doctor (Kenneth Welsh), who tells us that more people die in a hospital than anywhere else.

The story is hard to follow and so is some of the action: Gelatinous creatures are low-lit, which probably has more to do with budget realities than aesthetic choice. Unsettling and not jokey at all, the hell of The Void will be heaven to some.

