film review

Their Finest: Unconventional romance in a Second World War period piece Add to ...

Anne T. Donahue

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Lone Scherfig
  • Written by Gaby Chiappe
  • Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Clafin and Bill Nighy
  • Classification 14A
  • Country USA
  • Language English

There aren’t many movies about the propaganda machine during the Second World War, but Lone Scherfig’s smart, heartwarming take on the efforts of the British film industry makes up for the sparse coverage.

Starring Gemma Arterton as the sharp and witty screenwriter Catrin Cole, the story ascends along with Cole’s self-confidence, particularly as she realizes that she’s not just a talented storyteller, but a person with worth. And while romance does weave its way through Catrin’s world, it delivers less a “will they or won’t they?” dynamic than it does a slew of charming and compelling scenes between Arterton and co-star Sam Claflin – particularly as the film’s most important love story emerges as the one Catrin has with herself.

Plus, supporting turns by Bill Nighy, Rachael Stirling, Jack Lacy and Helen McCrory work to make Their Finest a testament to the familial nature that defined the film industry during the Second World War, as well as proof that it’s possible to breed joy in the midst of bleakness.

