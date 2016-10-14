Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Keith Maitland realized his vision for Tower via roto-scoping animation in which actors go through the physical motions of the scene, then are essentially painted over.
Keith Maitland realized his vision for Tower via roto-scoping animation in which actors go through the physical motions of the scene, then are essentially painted over.

REVIEW

Tower: Doc creatively, effectively tells the story of a grim tragedy Add to ...

Ian Bailey

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Keith Maitland
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre documentary
  • Year 2016
  • Country USA
  • Language English

Keith Maitland has said there was no way the University of Texas would let him use its campus as a location for live-action filming of his documentary on the notorious 1966 sniper attack.

That’s a creative hurdle for someone planning to recount the events of the day when student Charles Whitman, hunkered down in a campus tower, shot 46 people – 14 fatally – on the grounds below. But Maitland realized his vision for Tower via roto-scoping animation in which actors go through the physical motions of the scene, then are essentially painted over. You can photograph them anywhere.

Animation seems an odd means of addressing such a grim tragedy, but it gives Maitland the creative freedom to effectively tell a suspenseful, harrowing and moving story. But Maitland follows the consequences to the present day. News footage of recent mass shootings makes a point that seems incredible after the sobering horror we have seen.

As one survivor notes of the 1966 attack, “One of the truths I learned is that monsters walk among us.” They still do.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian Bailey on Twitter: @ianabailey

Also on The Globe and Mail

Netflix doc 'Amanda Knox' rewinds trial that gripped two continents (AP Video)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog