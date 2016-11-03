A formulaic hero’s journey based around Thomas Dam’s once omnipresent toys, the fitfully amusing animated comedy Trolls casts the voice of Anna Kendrick as a perky princess who teams up with the village grump (Justin Timberlake) to save her diminutive brethren from a horde of monsters who want to eat them.

From a soundtrack chockablock with pop ditties to a subplot involving a teenage monster wrestling with self-esteem issues, nothing here strikes as novel or original outside of a dazzling visual sensibility.

Despite the tiresome story, it’s a hard film to dislike.

