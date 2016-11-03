Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Troll princess Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) bursts into song in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls (DreamWorks Animation)
ANDREW PARKER

Special to The Globe and Mail

  • Directed by Walt Dohrn and Mike Mitchell
  • Written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger
  • Starring Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel
  • Classification PG
  • Genre animation
  • Year 2016
  • Country USA
  • Language English

A formulaic hero’s journey based around Thomas Dam’s once omnipresent toys, the fitfully amusing animated comedy Trolls casts the voice of Anna Kendrick as a perky princess who teams up with the village grump (Justin Timberlake) to save her diminutive brethren from a horde of monsters who want to eat them.

From a soundtrack chockablock with pop ditties to a subplot involving a teenage monster wrestling with self-esteem issues, nothing here strikes as novel or original outside of a dazzling visual sensibility.

Despite the tiresome story, it’s a hard film to dislike.

