Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Molly Parker in Weirdos. (Courtesy of Taro)
Molly Parker in Weirdos. (Courtesy of Taro)

FILM REVIEW

Weirdos: A lovely coming-of-age story for Canada Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Bruce McDonald
  • Written by Daniel MacIvor
  • Starring Dylan Authors, Julia Sarah Stone, Molly Parker, Allan Hawco and Cathy Jones
  • Classification 14A
  • Genre drama
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

Bruce McDonald describes his lovely new film Weirdos as a running-away-from-home movie, as a “to be 15” movie, as a blossoming sexuality movie, as a “remember the seventies” movie, as a road movie, as a love-story movie. It is all of those things, and it is none of those of those things.

Written by playwright Daniel MacIvor, shot handsomely in black and white and set in the breezy summer of 1976, Weirdos follows teenagers Kit (Dylan Authors) and Alice (Julia Sara Stone) from small-town Nova Scotia to Sydney, where notions of glamorous freedom, a high-school beach party and Kit’s elegantly manic mother (a sublime Molly Parker) await. Kit’s “spirit animal” Andy Warhol muses that Canadians are weirdos – a good thing.

The soundtrack is early Cancon – not Neil or Joni, but Lightfoot, McLauchlan and other artists who stayed home. And when a television murmurs with American bicentennial hoopla, a Cambodian refugee tells New York-dreaming Kit that it’s “not your parade.” Weirdos is a coming-of-age story, for a country. McDonald waves a freak flag. It has a leaf.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Star says new Anne of Green Gables series is ‘more honest’ (The Canadian Press)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular