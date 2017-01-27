Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ben Low as Lawren Harris painting Mount Lefroy.
Ben Low as Lawren Harris painting Mount Lefroy.

Where the Universe Sings is a bit slow in form, method Add to ...

Robert Everett-Green

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Directed by Nancy Lang and Peter Raymont
  • Classification G
  • Year 2016
  • Country Canada
  • Language English

Art is a bridge between the great moral harmony of the universe and our own souls.” That remark by Lawren Harris tells you a lot about his quest for an ideal painting that could present universal harmony to the eye. This biography of the Group of Seven artist draws attention to his pivotal encounters with European landscape painting, his conversion to Theosophy and his resolution to fuse an art of “exaltation” with a national form of Canadian painting. The film’s archival clips are salted with perceptive comments by several experts, as well as readings from the letters and diaries of Harris and his painting buddy A.Y. Jackson. Many Harris paintings are shown, including the pared-down works from a 1920s tour of the Rocky Mountains and the less popular abstracts of his later years. The film is a bit plodding in form and method, however, and isn’t helped by having a look-alike actor pretend to paint Harris’s canvases. (G) – Robert Everett-Green

Report Typo/Error

Follow Robert Everett-Green on Twitter: @RobertEG_

Also on The Globe and Mail

Watch the bidding for the most expensive Canadian painting ever sold by auction (The Globe and Mail)

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular