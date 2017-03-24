Wilson (Woody Harrelson) means well. Mostly. He’s lonely. He’s frustrated by how the modern world makes people lonely. But he can’t seem to understand that his attempts to connect are too bald, too aggressive, even outright hostile. So when he learns that his ex-wife Pippi (Laura Dern) had a daughter by him who was subsequently adopted, he’s determined to track down the now-teenaged Claire (Isabella Amara) and become a “family” – no matter how awkward, and probably unwelcome, his advances are.

If I sound irritated by all this, it’s because I am. I understand that isolation can make you desperate. I understand that being 40 and 50 doesn’t feel like you thought it would. I understand that adulthood is difficult and fulfilment elusive. I don’t think accosting people is the answer, though, and I’m not entertained by watching it.

Perhaps I’ve seen one too many movies in which men who need to grow up have to wreak havoc on other people’s lives to do it. And this is that one too many.

