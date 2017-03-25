Hundreds of fans and friends of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are packing an auditorium for a public memorial honouring the celebrated mother and daughter.

The ceremony honours the mother-daughter duo’s careers at the storied Hollywood Hills cemetery that is their final resting place. Actresses Renee Russo, Anne Blythe and Beverly D’Angelo were among the stars who arrived before the ceremony’s start. It will be livestreamed on www.debbiereynolds.com.

The ceremony’s program featured a photo of Fisher as a young girl holding her mother’s hand on stage. A drawing of Fisher in a Princess Leia gown and Reynolds in a rain slicker hugging each other was on a giant projector before the ceremony, and a pair of directors’ chairs with the actresses’ names on them were on stage. It was also being sold on pins worn by many guests, with the proceeds benefiting The Thalians, a charitable mental health group that Reynolds supported throughout her life.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, wrote in a message included in the program that his mother and sister loved a good party, and Saturday’s ceremony was intended to be a be a celebration they would like.

The afternoon was billed as a celebration of their careers, and it included a memorabilia display of a dress worn by Fisher in the original Star Wars and a life-size R2D2 unit that lights up and occasionally beeps.

Two of Reynolds’ dresses that she wore onscreen and her honorary Oscar were also on display.

Other stars attending Saturday’s ceremony were Dallas actress Morgan Brittany, actor Todd Stevens and Brady Bunch actress Susan Olsen.

Fisher, 60, an actress and writer who starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Dec. 27 after suffering a medical emergency days earlier aboard a flight from London. Reynolds, 84, an Oscar-nominated actress who shot to fame after starring in Singin’ in the Rain at age 19, died the following day after being briefly hospitalized.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,’ ” Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press after his mother’s death. “And then she was gone.”

The back-to-back deaths of two prominent actresses were stunning, but they were made even more poignant by the women’s complex history. Fisher and Reynolds had a strained relationship that Fisher explored in her writing, but they later reconciled and became trusted confidantes brought closer by painful events in their lives.

Reynolds lost one husband to Elizabeth Taylor, and two other husbands plundered her for millions. Fisher struggled with addiction and mental illness, which she candidly described in books and interviews.

Fisher died after finishing work on The Last Jedi, the eighth film in the core Star Wars saga. Disney CEO Bob Iger said this week that Fisher appears throughout the film, and her performance will not be changed.

Reynolds earned an Oscar nomination for her starring role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

The actresses participated in an HBO documentary on their lives called Bright Lights, which aired in January.

Todd Fisher organized Saturday’s memorial to give fans an opportunity to honour his mother and sister. Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, is expected to attend.

Stars including Meryl Streep, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry mourned the actresses at a private memorial in January.

