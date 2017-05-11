The Cannes Film Festival celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. I am just shy of the three-decade mark for covering the festival, which doubtless explains my superannuated appearance, so taxing were the rigours of attendance in the early years. (The stricken look that broadcasts “Get me outta’ here!” always identified the Cannes novice.)

Long gone are the thuggish guards who, save for their seersucker suits, acted like remnants from the Vichy era; the cinemas whose plate-glass fronts threatened to shatter under the heaving pressure of unruly crowds; and the French-only regulation on subtitling. (Some of us perversely pine for that censorious pair of simultaneous translators who for years madly bowdlerized dialogue, transforming a Scorsesian line of blistering expletives into – delivered via our primitive headsets with a posh British accent –“Oh, you naughty boy, you are in deep trouble.”)

A familiar plaint against the Cannes competition is its rotation of a group of pet directors, and this year’s edition does little to avoid that criticism. What else explains the inclusion of Redoubtable, starring Louis Garrel as Jean-Luc Godard, for me the single most dreaded film of the festival (make that of the year) given the track record of its director, Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist; The Search)? (That I exalt Godard may have something to do with the apprehension.)

Along with such habitual competitors as François Ozon, Michael Haneke, Naomi Kawase, and Sofia Coppola, the festival managed to open a berth for Good Time, the sophomore feature of the American indie brother team of Benny and Josh Safdie, and for a director with whom Cannes has had an on-off relationship, the brilliant South Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo, who is often shunted into the Un Certain Regard sidebar or left to another festival altogether.

Hong, master of the “twice-told tale” in which narrative events are replayed from various perspectives so as to challenge or obviate the first version, brings to competition The Day After, about which little is known but whose title promises yet another time-twisting account of a romantic relationship in which Hong’s hapless characters reveal humiliating “truths” after consuming sluices of booze (mostly copious cups of soju). Having already had a strong outing at the recent Berlin Film Festival with On the Beach at Night Alone, the dauntingly prolific Hong has a second film at Cannes, Claire’s Camera, reportedly shot during last year’s festival, starring Isabelle Huppert as a schoolteacher and avid amateur photographer. Huppert appeared in one of Hong’s most charming excursions into social discomfort and linguistic dislocation, In Another Country, so the second pairing of actress and auteur fills me with anticipation.

Not that expectation is always a wise investment at Cannes. Personal favourites often disappoint, although the opposite can also miraculously occur, as it did last year with Albert Serra’s The Death of Louis XIV, a masterpiece by a director I once deemed incapable of anything but callow minimalism. It goes without saying that 12 Days, the latest from the legendary French documentarist Raymond Depardon, and the final film of Abbas Kiarostami, whose title 24 Frames aptly captures its use of two dozen long takes, are on my must list, but I will also be spending considerable time in the languishing lineups at the Directors’ Fortnight, to which three major French films, including Philippe Garrel’s L’Amant d’un jour, have fallen.

It is an annual inevitability that the Fortnight’s selection includes rejects from the competition, and two titles this year seem particularly egregious in their sidebar status: Claire Denis’s Un beau soleil intérieur, starring Juliette Binoche and Gérard Depardieu, and Bruno Dumont’s Jeannette L’Enfance de Jeanne d’Arc. I am not one of Denis’s fervid legion of devotees, and wonder about the wisdom of adapting Roland Barthes’s A Lover’s Discourse for the screen, but plan to jostle with the opening night hordes to see what the director has made of Barthes’s structuralist analysis of amour with its dense weave of literary, philosophical, and musical references.

Dumont joins an imposing lineage of directors: from silent era Carl Theodor Dreyer to Robert Bresson (Dumont’s initial influence), Jacques Rivette to (well, more outré than august) Luc Besson, in treating the life of Joan of Arc, long a heroine to the French far right. Dumont appears to have exorcised Bresson from his system with his last two semi-demented works, the television series L’il Quinquin and last year’s Ma loute, whose OTT tale of aristocrats and cannibals had me grasping for my seat’s ejector button from its first grating frame.

Since the latter was safely ensconced in competition, the delegating of Jeannette to the Fortnight this year raises the question: Could this musical, whose “libretto” is based on a poem by Charles Péguy about the transformation of the child Jeannette into the teenaged warrior Joan of Arc, and whose score Dumont has indicated will make people take to the aisles not to flee but to dance, surpass Ma loute for sheer insufferability? Not one known for an open mind or forgiving nature, I shall remain agnostic until the evidence is in.

James Quandt is the senior programmer for TIFF Cinematheque

