Yo Adrian, he did it! The Globe’s 1976 review of Rocky, on the film’s 40th anniversary

Forty years ago today, audiences were introduced for the first time to Rocky Balboa, an underdog fighter from Philadelphia who became the centrepiece of a decades-spanning film franchise. Here is Robert Martin’s review of the film for The Globe’s edition of Dec, 22, 1976, followed by a primer on the making of the film, its reception and its cultural impact.

Rocky is as much the expression of a dream as it is a film, the dream of the little guy who never really had a chance but always wanted to be the best at something. It doesn’t really matter what as long as it was something. Rocky is for guys who expend incredible energy collecting more different beer cans than anyone else on earth or becoming the fastest six-gun quick-draw artist in the world during an age when conflicts are resolved by remotely controlled missiles.

It’s the story of a 30-year-old boxer who’s not a has-been, he’s a never-was. Sylvester Stallone plays the part that he wrote for himself and he’s so good at it he looks type-cast as a 30-year-old aging punk who wants to be a fighter but is really little more than a punching bag.





The story is one of those sooty little inner-city heart-warmers of the sort that won Paddy Chayevsky his first Oscar back in 1955 for the script for Marty. Rocky starts very slowly with the sort of cultural-sociological-economic place setting that could well be telescoped into about five minutes, thanks to our television-honed ability to absorb cinematic shorthand.

Then we get a little more of slack-jawed Rocky shuffling around going “hey, yeah, uh (sniff) howyadoin’” than is really necessary in the beginning. Nonetheless, it is much to Stallone’s credit that he creates a sympathetic and believable character, even if he’s not the sort we expect to find at the local health club. In fact, I have the suspicion that Rocky may be the sort of rock-headed, big-hearted boxer found only in films but I can’t really claim any expertise in the field of professional fisticuffs. After all, look at George Chuvalo.

In 1966, Canadian boxing champion George Chuvalo and American Muhammad Ali (then still known as Cassius Clay) squared off at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens, going the full 15 rounds. BORIS SPREMO/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

George Chuvalo lost the decision and and called Muhammad Ali ‘the toughest guy I ever fought.’ BORIS SPREMO/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Actually, looking at Chuvalo may serve as a reasonable metaphor for Rocky. Chuvalo once had a crack at the world heavyweight title just as Rocky gets one, although it must be admitted that Rocky was just lucky while Chuvalo had some claim to the right. Watching Muhammad Ali fight Chuvalo was like watching a lumberjack try to chop down a huge tree against a time limit. The lumberjack failed to cut down the tree but the judges awarded him the prize anyway on the grounds of esthetic merit.

That’s Rocky’s situation precisely. He can’t box his way out of the proverbial soggy paper bag. He’s even been booted out of his locker by Burgess Meredith, capping a long career with a touching portrayal of a boxing club owner who never got a big break.

But Rocky can take it. He’s been doing it for years. For a man who can kill with his bare hands, he gets remarkably little respect. Apart from Meredith’s throwing him out of his locker, Rocky gets a hard time from his boss’s chauffeur. His boss is a loan shark and Rocky occasionally enforces for the man to make some extra money when he isn’t fighting for $75 minus expenses. Rocky even has a hard time making it with the painfully shy girl who works in a pet store and is as plain as faded wallpaper. This unattractive woman is nicely played by Talia Shire, who makes her attractive even before she is transformed, as all ugly ducklings in such films must be, into a good-looking wench.





Shire comes by her talent honestly. Her brother is Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and her father Carmine Coppola, a film score composer.

There is a comfortable feeling to watching Rocky. We know that he will emerge victorious in some fashion whether or not he wins the fight against the champion because this is a film about the human spirit, a commodity that is larger than the so-called “little man” it inhabits. In little people, a lot of winning and losing goes on inside. On that level, it’s easy to identify with and a lot of people end up cheering when the movie is over. That can’t be said about many films these days.

The fight that ends Rocky reminds me of Edward Albee’s comments about the drinking in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. It wasn’t realistic, Albee said, because nobody could drink the amount consumed by the characters in his play and live. Likewise, nobody could absorb the punishment Rocky and his foe mete out to each other in the first two rounds and remain standing.





It is a fight of heroic proportions, one that we know that the doctors should stop and are happy that they don’t. It goes on and on and on, eventually becoming transformed into a mythical confrontation between little Everyman and whatever it is in our individual lives that tries to smash us down. Carl Weathers does a good job of portraing this monster, simply by ignoring it. He plays the champion low-key, except when he’s promoting and then sells it like soap.

Although the fight dominates memories of Rocky, there are some other good scenes – Rocky pounding away of sides of beef while training or drinking five raw egss or telling Shire on the night before that all he wants to do – win or lose – is go the distance. For most of us, that’s all there is, going the distance. John Avildsen (Joe, Save the Tiger) directed with his usual low lighting, low-budget ($1-million) efficiency.





Rocky at 40: Five things to know about its origins, legacy and future

by Errin Haines Whack, Associated Press

Sylvester Stallone, left, poses with Eletha Finch, middle, widow of actor Peter Finch, and actress Faye Dunaway, right, at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 28, 1977. ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Nov. 21, 1976, audiences met Rocky Balboa, the southpaw boxer from south Philadelphia. Four decades later, Sylvester Stallone’s lovable character resonates with fans drawn to his underdog tale of determination, grit and sleepy-eyed charm.

The reach of Rocky is international, and the film serves as a slice of Americana. It is shorthand for Philadelphia as much as the Liberty Bell or Benjamin Franklin. “Anytime we are speaking to overseas visitors … the conversation always turns, at some point, to Rocky,” said Julie Coker Graham, president of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. “They ask, ‘Have you met Rocky?” A lot of them think it’s an actual, real-life person.”

On the film’s 40th anniversary, a few reasons for its enduring legacy:

Lovable underdog

Written by Stallone in three days, fans fell hard for the ballad of Rocky Balboa. For the uninitiated (spoiler alert): The small-time boxer from the heavily Italian neighbourhood of South Philly stumbles into a bout with the heavyweight champion of the world, Apollo Creed, fighting in the city to celebrate America’s bicentennial. To get him into fighting shape, Rocky (played by Stallone) is trained by the peppery Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), whose many one-liners make him a frequent scene stealer. Rocky also finds love in the film with sheepish neighbourhood pet store clerk, Adrian (Talia Shire). Though he ultimately loses the fight, Rocky proves himself and wins Adrian’s heart, making him the winner of much more than a title.

The film itself was a long shot, made on a budget of only $1-million and shot in 28 days, with a largely unknown cast, including Stallone himself. And it was shot in working-class Philadelphia, a city that – despite its roots as the crucible of freedom – had long had a chip on its shoulder as second-tier as compared to more cultured East Coast metropolises like New York and Boston. (It is worth noting that the film had its premiere in New York.)

Cheers for Rocky

What the movie lacked in beauty, it made up for in heart, something that resonated with audiences worldwide. The film was the highest-grossing of the year, earning $117-million at the North American box office and another $107-million overseas. Rocky received 10 Oscar nominations in nine categories at the Academy Awards, winning three: best picture, best director (John G. Avildsen) and best film editing. Stallone, Burgess and Shire were all nominated in acting categories, and Stallone was nominated for his screenplay.





Rocky is preserved in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically, or esthetically significant.” It was also ranked one of the greatest sports films ever made and is the second-best film about boxing behind Raging Bull, according to the American Film Institute.

Gonna Fly Now

The score for Rocky, which was also nominated for an Oscar, was penned by Bill Conti. The main song, Gonna Fly Now, was originally intended as filler for the training sequence marking Rocky’s journey from amateur to contender.





The opening fanfare is among the most recognizable in American culture, and the soaring melody that plays on the melancholic theme woven throughout the movie is the backdrop to Rocky doing impressive one-armed pushups, punching meat in his girlfriend’s brother’s butcher shop and running through Philadelphia’s Italian Market, along the Schuylkill River and past the shipyards.



Conti went on to win an Oscar for his score to 1983’s The Right Stuff and made music recognizable to millions in theme songs to Dynasty and Falcon Crest.

The Rocky steps and statue

The montage climaxes in one of the film’s most memorable scenes, as Rocky bounds up the 72 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, raising his arms in triumph. Four decades later, the run and pose atop the steps are re-created daily in Philadelphia, mostly by tourists. In 1982, a statue of Rocky commissioned by Stallone for Rocky III was placed in the spot where he stood in the original film. Its current home is just to the right of the steps and is a selfie stop for visitors.

A tourist from Ecuador has his photo taken by a companion in front of Philadelphia’s Rocky statue on Dec. 26, 2010. JACQUELINE LARMA/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rocky’s next chapter

The original movie was followed by six sequels. In 2015, Rocky was reborn in Creed, the story of Adonis Creed, the son of his nemesis-turned-best friend, Apollo. An aging and dying Rocky trains Adonis for a brawl not unlike the grizzled boxer’s first fight nearly two generations earlier. The New York Times reviewed it as a “dandy piece of entertainment, soothingly old-fashioned and bracingly up-to-date.”





